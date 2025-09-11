PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Preview: On the back of winning the UAE T20I Tri-Nation Series, the Pakistan national cricket team will kickstart their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, going up against the Oman national cricket team on September 12 in their Group A match. So far, only one Asia Cup Group A match has been played, with India breezing past the United Arab Emirates in the IND vs UAE T20I match, to take the lead in the pool standings. The PAK vs OMA is a mismatch of sorts, given the gap between these two cricketing nations, which in many ways is negated in a T20I match. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: India Move to Top Spot in Group A, Afghanistan Lead in Group B.

Under Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan have shown grit and improved their on-field show by including fresh blood in the T20I squad, while axing veteran players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who have been flagbearers of their cricket for the past few years. Players like Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed will want to make an impact and make their place in the XI permanent.

On the other hand, Oman will be led by Jatinder Singh, who will look to gel the team together, having last played a T20I in February 2025. The Oman squad bears a new look, due to several players having their contracts terminated. A lot will depend on senior pros like Singh, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, and Shakeel Ahmed, who will want to groom players like Aryan Bisht and Samany Shirvastava, who have shown excellent promise.

When is PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025?

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will lock horns against the Oman National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11. The PAK vs OMA match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will commence at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

What is The PAK vs OMA H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, the Pakistan national cricket team and the Oman national cricket team have not clashed against each other in a T20I.

Who Are the PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Jatinder Singh Shaheen Afridi Hasan Nawaz Abrar Ahmed

PAK vs OMA Potential Playing XI

Pakistan Likely XI vs OMA: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Oman Likely XI vs PAK: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Mohammd Nadeem, Mohmmad Imran, Samay Shrivastava, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza

