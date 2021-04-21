Pakistan will like to continue their stellar show in white-ball cricket as they take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series. The encounter takes place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday (April 21). Babar Azam's men have been in red-hot form lately and will take the field as definite favourites. Earlier this month, Pakistan thrashed South Africa 3-1 in their last T20I series. On the other hand, Zimbabwe were up against Afghanistan in their previous T20I assignment, where they suffered a 0-3 clean sweep. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other PAK vs ZIM match details. ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021.

Apart from winning the series, Pakistan would look to identify their best combinations for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. With Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the ranks, the visitors have a potent top order, but their middle-order is still a cause of concern. Like usually, there's no lack of potential in their bowling unit. On the other hand, the return of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine should boost up the Zimbabwe side. However, the hosts still need to play out of their skin to challenge Pakistan. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and further information.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be played on April 21, 2021 (Wednesday). The game will be played at The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 11:00 AM and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters of Pakistan’s 2021 tour of Zimbabwe in India. Hence, the PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I will not be televised on any channel in India. In Pakistan, however, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2021 match live through online streaming. The live streaming of the 1st T20I is available on the FanCode app. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

