After thrashing South Africa at their own den, Pakistan travels to Zimbabwe for a full-fledged series. The tour comprises three T20Is, three Tests and as many ODI games. The opening T20I takes place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday (April 21). Babar Azam’s men have been in red-hot form in T20Is lately and would take the field as definite favourites. On the other hand, Zimbabwe need to play out of their skin to challenge the formidable Pakistan side. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ZIM vs PAK match. Pakistan Beat South Africa in Final T20I to Win Series 3-1, Mohammad Nawaz Shines With the Bat.

Zimbabwe had a torrid time in their last T20I assignment against Afghanistan. Sean Williams’s men suffered a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series, and bouncing against an in-form Pakistan would be an even daunting task. On the other hand, the Men in Green defeated South Africa 3-1 in a recently concluded T20I series. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have been in red-hot form and would be the players to watch out for the visitors. For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor need to shine. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for ZIM vs PAK T20I Dream11 team should be Brendan Taylor (ZIM) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Craig Evine (ZIM), Babar Azam (PAK) and Mohammad Hafeez (PAK).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sean Williams (ZIM), Faheem Ashraf (PAK) and Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) should be three all-rounders of your fantasy team.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Tanaka Chivanga (ZIN), Haris Rauf (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Brendan Taylor (ZIM), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Craig Evine (ZIM), Babar Azam (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Sean Williams (ZIM), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Tanaka Chivanga (ZIN), Haris Rauf (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas, Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

