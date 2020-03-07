Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of PES vs ISL on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Islamabad United (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will face each other in match 20 of the Pakistan Super League 2020. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). Both the teams are currently in the top end of the team standings and will be looking to stay there with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United in PSL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

Peshawar Zalmi have made a mid-season change in the dugout and regular captain Darren Sammy has been appointed as the new player-coach and will take over his responsibilities as the head coach for two years starting next campaign. Both teams have a similar record at the moment as they have seven points on the board after opening seven games. Wahab Riaz, the new Zalmi captain is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition while Luke Ronchi is the tournaments leading run-scorer. Darren Sammy Named Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Next Two Seasons, Wahab Riaz to Take Over As Captain.

When to Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Match 20 of PSL 2020 between Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 6, 2020 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

PSL 2020 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be telecasted on DSport as it is the official broadcaster of the league in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch the match no 20 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United on cricketgateway.com. But the users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.