PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match number 17 Peshawar Zalmi takes on Lahore Qalandars. While Peshawar Zalmi are on the third spot on the PSL 2024 points table while Lahore Qalandars continue to languish at the bottom of the team standings. Meanwhile, for PZ vs LQ PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Shadab Khan, Alex Hales Involved in Horrific Collision During Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

It is a do-or-die situation for defending champions Lahore Qalandars who are winless in six games. A defeat in this fixture would mean Lahore Qalandars will be out of the playoffs race. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi will be aiming to enter the top two with a victory in this fixture.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PZ vs LQ T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on March 02, 2024 (Saturday) and will begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the rights to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match in India. For PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

