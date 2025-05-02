PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the match number 22 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Peshawar Zalmi meet defending champions Islamabad United in an important clash. Islamabad United are undefeated thus far having won six out of six matches and continue to be on top of the PSL 2025 points table and team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PZ vs IUPSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Lahore, Quetta Share Points; Multan Sultans Suffer Seventh Loss As Karachi Win.

In order to qualify for the PSL 2025 playoffs, Peshawar Zalmi need to put up a brave show and win their remaining four matches. Even four out of four wins won’t guarantee them a last four finish and it could come down to Net Run Rate (NRR). With Multan Sultans out of the playoffs race, the contest is now between five teams to make it to the second round and NRR could play an important role. Out of all the teams, Islamabad United are better placed and have almost secured their place in the playoffs.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hoping to remain alive in the tournament, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2025 on May 2. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For PZ vs IU PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

