Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for PES vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in match 20 of the Pakistan Super League 2020. PES vs ISL match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2020 (Saturday). Peshawar Zalmi have made a change in their dugout as Darren Sammy who started the season as the team's captain will be taking up a role as player-coach and Wahab Riaz is the new full-time captain. Meanwhile, fans searching tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for PES vs ISL clash in PSL 2020 can scroll down below. Darren Sammy Named Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Next Two Seasons, Wahab Riaz to Take Over As Captain.

Both the teams have a similar record this season as they have conjured up six points from their seven games. The sides have a chance to move to the top of the points table if other results go their way. Luke Ronchi has been brilliant for Islamabad United this season and is the leading run-scorer in the competition while Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz is fourth on the list of highest wicket-takers so this could be an interesting battle.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Luke Ronchi (ISL), Kamran Akmal (PES) and Tom Banton (PES) should be your keepers for this game.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsman – Colin Munro (ISL), Dawid Malan (ISL) and Haider Ali (PES) should be the specialist batsmen in your team.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – You should go for two specialist all-rounders in your team and they must be Shadab Khan (ISL) and Lewis Gregory (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining three slots in your team must be filled by Amad-Butt (ISL), Wahab Riaz (PES) and Hasan Ali (PES).

Luke Ronci (ISL) has been in terrific form throughout the series and should be selected as your captain for this clash. Meanwhile, captaincy might bring the best out of Wahab Riaz (PES), so he can be selected as your vice-captain.