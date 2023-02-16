Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS): In a shocking incident, India cricketer Prithvi Shaw was attacked and a car in which he was travelling with friends struck with baseball bats by some fans insisting on a repeat selfie with them here late on Wednesday, police said. Prithvi Shaw Accused of Assaulting Influencer Sapna Gill Following Selfie Controversy As Fight Video Goes Viral: Report.

Following a complaint lodged by the friends of Shaw, 23, the Oshiwara police on Thursday registered a case against at least eight accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly, intent to harm with weapons, etc, an official said.

It was on Wednesday night when Shaw and friends, including Ashish Yadav, stepped out after having dinner at a suburban five-star hotel near the Mumbai Airport.

Just then, they were accosted by some purported fans who asked for selfies with Shaw and he obliged them, but a couple of them insisted on a second selfie which he refused, saying he wanted privacy with his friends.

Enraged at the denial, the so-called fans allegedly pounded and shattered his friend's car's windshield with a baseball bat and tried to chase Shaw with the weapon.

In a viral video of the incident posted by some bystanders, the celeb cricketer can be seen wrestling with a young woman fan wielding a baseball bat ostensibly to assault him as he tries to save himself.

As Shaw and his group drove off, the fans followed them in their vehicle and both the cars stopped near a police check-post before the matters seemed to calm down.

