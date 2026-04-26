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Cricket Cricket Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast While the Pindiz have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the match remains a vital fixture for the Kingsmen. Currently sitting in sixth place, Hyderabad requires a decisive victory to keep their post-season ambitions alive following a heavy defeat to Islamabad United on Friday.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 continues this Sunday, 26 April, as league newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen face off against Rawalpindi Pindiz at the National Stadium in Karachi. While the Pindiz have already been eliminated from playoff contention, the match remains a vital fixture for the Kingsmen. Currently sitting in sixth place, Hyderabad requires a decisive victory to keep their post-season ambitions alive following a heavy defeat to Islamabad United on Friday. PSL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: The Race for the Final Spots Explained

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz Match Schedule and Timing

The contest is set to take place in the evening in Karachi, with the toss expected to play a vital role due to the dew factor.

Match: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz (Match 29)

Date: Sunday 26 April 2026

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Toss Time: 2:30 IST

Match Start: 3:00 IST How to Watch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz Live Streaming Online

Fans can follow the action live through various digital platforms. In Pakistan, the match will be streamed on the following apps:

Tamasha: Offers high-definition streaming and is often the primary digital destination for PSL fans.

Tapmad: Another reliable subscription-based platform providing ad-free coverage.

Myco: A popular choice for interactive streaming experiences.

However, note that there is currently no official TV broadcast or live streaming platform available for viewers in India for the 2026 season.

PSL 2026 Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in Pakistan can watch the game for free on PTV Sports, the national broadcaster. Additionally, A Sports and Ten Sports provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-match and post-match expert analysis. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf Involved in On-field Altercation During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz Team News

Hyderabad Kingsmen, led by Australian veteran Marnus Labuschagne, are looking to rebound from a collapse that saw them bowled out for just 80 runs in their last outing. Despite the recent slump, the Kingsmen have shown flashes of brilliance through opener Saim Ayub and the bowling of Hunain Shah, who took 3/18 in the reverse fixture against Pindiz.

Rawalpindi Pindiz, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, have endured a difficult debut season, winning only one of their nine matches. However, they enter this contest with momentum after a surprising six-wicket win over Islamabad United. Rizwan’s form remains the cornerstone of the Pindiz' batting line-up, while the pace of Naseem Shah continues to be their primary threat with the ball.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).