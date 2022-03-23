Punjab Kings have underperformed through their history of IPL and will hope that the 2022 season can help them turn a new chapter. Finishing as runners-up in 2014 remains their best performance to date in the competition but they will have hopes of going all the way this time around. PBKS retained only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and have appointed the former as the new skipper for the season. IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Named Captain for Punjab Kings, New Skipper Promises to Work Towards Lifting Maiden IPL Trophy.

Punjab Kings received a huge blow ahead of IPL 2022 as skipper and star player JL Rahul parted ways with the team to join the newly-formed Lucknow Super Giants. However, the Anil Kumble-coached side dealt with the departure very well during the auctions signing crucial talents and experienced stars in their bid for the title. They added the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Liam Livingstone among others to the squad.

PBKS’ Schedule For IPL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 27 PBKS vs RCB 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 01 KKR vs PBKS 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 03 CSK vs PBKS 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium April 08 PBKS vs GT 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium April 13 MI vs PBKS 07:30 PM MCA Stadium April 17 PBKS vs SRH 03:30 PM DY Patil Stadium April 20 DC vs PBKS 07:30 PM MCA Stadium April 25 PBKS vs CSK 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 29 PBKS vs LSG 07:30 PM MCA Stadium May 03 GT vs PBKS 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 07 PBKS vs RR 03:30 PM Wankhede Stadium May 13 RCB vs PBKS 07:30 PM Brabourne Stadium May 16 PBKS vs DC 07:30 PM DY Patil Stadium May 22 SRH vs PBKS 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

PBKS Squad For IPL 2022

Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

