Qatar vs Uganda Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20I Match: Check Live Cricket Score, Watch Free Telecast of QAT vs UGA T20I Series 2020

Qatar cricket team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Qatar will be looking to perform whitewash against Uganda in the three-match T20I series when the two teams meet in the third and last match. Qatar won first two matches comprehensively and now will have their eyes set on the final fixtures as well. Uganda, on the other hand, will be looking to snatch a consolation win in the series and thus will be playing for pride. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for live cricket streaming, live cricket score and free telecast details of QAT vs UGA 2nd T20I match. Qatar Vs Uganda, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

In the first outing of the series, Qatar registered a 40-run win after posting huge 201 for two in 20 overs. In response, Uganda could manage only 161 for four. Kamran Khan and Muhammad Tanveer scored half-centuries each to set the tone for victory for Qatar.

When to Watch Qatar vs Uganda 3rd T20I Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Qatar vs Uganda 3rd T20I match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on February 15, 2020 (Saturday). The match will start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Qatar vs Uganda 3rd T20I Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sadly there will be no live telecast of Qatar vs Uganda 3rd T20I match as there are no broadcasters available for Uganda’s tour of Qatar 2020. Viewers can follow ICC’s official page to get timely updates about the T20I match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Qatar vs Uganda 2nd T20I Match? Also Get Free Live Cricket Score Updates

Since there are no broadcasters available, there will also be no live streaming available for the Qatar vs Uganda 3rd T20I match in India. Good news for fans is that they can follow LatestLY to stay updated with the live scores for the Qatar vs Uganda 3rd T20I match.

In the last match, Qatar batting first, scored 154 and then restricted Uganda to 126 to seal a 28-run victory and series as well. Qatar has dominated in the two matches and they start as favourites to win the third T20I as well.