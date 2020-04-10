Rajeev Shukla Says ‘Impossible to Start IPL 2020 by April 15 as Lockdown May be Extended’

Indian Premier League Trophy (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus has brought the entire world to the standstill and many sporting events including the IPL 2020 have been put on hold. The Indian Premier League 2020 was supposed to begin on March 29, 2020 but now with coronavirus the cash-rich league will begin from April 15, 2020. But with the 21-day lockdown imposed by the Indian government, the future of the IPL now looks dim. Even Rajiv Shukla, former IPL Chairman has said that it is impossible to conduct the Indian Premier League on April 15, 2020, as the lockdown could be extended. Even if IPL 2020 is Held Without Fans, It'll be a Great Event, Says Pat Cummins.

"I don’t see any preparation, our priority is to fight coronavirus and save people. See it will all depend on the government what decision they will take. We will go by the government decision. We are hearing that lockdown may extend in this situation if you think IPL can happen by April 15 so it seems not possible," Shukla told ANI. Even if the lockdown is lifted the participation of the overseas players would remain under jeopardy as the Indian government had imposed visa restrictions and the arrival of foreign players is quite impossible.

Also if the players have to come to India to participate in the IPL 13, things in their respective countries also need to be normalised. For now, there has been a suggestion of conducting the IPL 2020 behind closed doors. Even Harbhajan Singh has been if the opinion that the IPL 2020 should be conducted behind the doors. Whereas the other new reports suggest that the cash-rich league will only happen in October or November once things are fully under control.