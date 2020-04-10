Ravi Ashwin Gives Fans Coaching Lessons, Asks to Watch Rajinikanth’s Videos and Practise Fielding Drills During Quarantine (Watch Video)

Rajnikanth and Ravi Ashwin (Photo Credits: Twitter/Getty Images)

With cricket and other live sporting events across the globe suspended due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, sports personalities have taken to social media and have kept themselves busy either by engaging with the fans through Q&A session or by uploading videos about themselves performing some sort of activities. Among them, Ravichandran Ashwin has been keeping the fans updated and alert about the situation of the country and also has urged people to stay home. On Friday, the veteran Indian off-spinner took to social media to give his fans some tips about fielding and urged them to practice their fielding skills while staying at home. Jos Butler Picks Ravi Ashwin As His Quarantine Partner (Watch Video).

Ashwin shared a video of Rajinikanth in which the south superstar can be seen dramatically catching bombs with both of his hands and throwing them back to the enemy. In the video, Rajinikanth is shown to have a perfect aim as he managed to hit the enemy with each of the bombs he throws at them.

Take Fielding Drills!!

Online coaching alert: some fielding drills. Please try it at home but not with explosives, strictly soft balls. 😂 by our Thalaivar #lockdownlessons lmao https://t.co/b57gSMnDYh — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2020

Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, “Online coaching alert: some fielding drills. Please try it at home but not with explosives, strictly soft balls. by our Thalaivar,” Ashwin captioned the video. He also used the hashtag ‘#lockdownlesson’ suggesting that people should take this a teaching lesson to practice fielding.

Practise Some Trick Shots

The 33-year-old has been recently sharing some funny videos on his social media profiles. Well fans, however, might find it difficult to practice the lessons from his recent video with only superstar Rajinikanth capable of pulling-off such staggering fielding skills. Meanwhile, the off-spinner has been keeping his fans vigilant about the importance of staying at home and maintaining social isolation. Ashwin has even changed his Twitter name to ‘lets stay indoors India’ to urge everyone to stay inside their houses and not step out.