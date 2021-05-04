Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) paid tribute to their late cricketer Manjural Islam Rana on his birth anniversary. Manjural, who represented Bangladesh in six Tests and 25 ODIs, passed away at 22 after meeting a motorcycle accident in March 2007. May 4, 2021, marks Rana’s 37th birth anniversary and on the occasion, BCB’s Twitter account remembered the late cricketer but in a rather controversial manner. “Happy Birthday to Manjural Islam Rana, youngest Test Cricketer to die at the age 22 years and 316 days,” the BCB said in the tweet. Although BCB intended to pay homage to Manjural, the tweet seemed disrespectful to many. Ravichandran Ashwin’s Wife Prithi Recounts Family’s Ordeal With COVID-19 After ‘6 Adults and 4 Children’ Tested Positive.

Unsurprisingly, the post ignited a lot of flak as fans found the tweet insensitive. Team India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also a surprised man when he came across the unpleasant post. While he didn’t write anything, Ashwin left a surprising emoticon which was enough to determine how he felt after seeing the tweet. After facing criticism, the BCB took down the post but the damage was done as the screenshot of the spinner’s reaction went viral in no time. IPL 2021 Suspended Owing to Increase in Covid-19 Cases Within the Bio-Bubble.

Here's Ashwin's Reaction To The Deleted Post!!

(Photo Credits: Twitter)

After deleting the unpleasant post, shared a new post to celebrate the life of the former Bangladeshi cricketer. "Happy Birthday to Manjural Islam Rana. One of the Greatest Tiger we ever had," read the caption in the new post.

BCB's New Post!!

Happy Birthday to Manjural Islam Rana. One of the Greatest Tiger we ever had. #BCB #HBDManjuralIslamRana pic.twitter.com/tebMCvUwK4 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Ashwin was last seen in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was called off midway after many participating players contracted the COVID-19 virus. However, the Delhi Capitals spinner had pulled out of the tournament days before the official cancellation, citing family reasons.

