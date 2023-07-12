India are all set to kick-start their West Indies tour with the two-match Test series on Wednesday, July 12. The first game of the Test series will take place at Windsor Park, Dominica. The first Test could witness Ravichandran Ashwin create history as he is just three short of 700 international wickets. Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli Reminisce Special Memories From Dominica, BCCI Shares Video Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023

Ashwin is one of the greatest Indian spinners to have played the game. The mastery the ace off-spinner has displayed on the cricket field has been second to none. He has tormented bowlers with his variations and has been India’s match-winner with the ball, especially in the longest format.

The veteran spinner made his national debut in 2010 and since then he has taken an insane tally of 697 scalps in just 270 international matches. His majority tally of wickets has come in the longest format of the game where has bagged 474 scalps in 92 matches. Talking about the white-ball formats, he has picked up 151 wickets in 113 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

For India, only legendary spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh have crossed the 700-wicket mark in the international area. Kumble has taken an insane tally of 953 wickets in 401 international outings while Harbhajan has bagged 707 scalps in 362 games for the Men in Blue.

If Ashwin breaches the 700-mark, he will become the third Indian bowler to achieve the feat. Given the ace spinner's track record against West Indies has been sensational, the landmark could be reached in the Dominica Test itself. He has played 11 games against the Caribbean side and bagged 60 wickets. Thus, the Indian bowling maestro could join the elite list at Windsor Park.

