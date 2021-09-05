Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing and has been kept under isolation along with three other members of the support staff. Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel will be undergoing the mandatory quarantine as a precautionary measure and will remain in the team hotel until further confirmation from the medical team. Ravi Shastri Tests Positive for COVID-19, Support Staff Isolated for Precautionary Measure.

‘The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr. Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr. B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr. R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr. Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr. Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.’ The BCCI said in an official statement.

UPDATE - Four members of Team India Support Staff to remain in isolation. More details here - https://t.co/HDUWL0GrNV #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HG77OYRAp2 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

The governing body also confirmed that the remainder of the team will participate on day four of the Test against England as they have returned two negative PCR Tests – one last night and one this morning.

Speaking of the game, India started Day 4 of the 4th Test against England on 270/3 and lead the match by 171 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are on the crease for India and both of them will be aiming to add to the score and post a huge total in front of the hosts with hopes of regaining the lead in the five-match series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).