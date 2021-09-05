BCCI Medical Team on Sunday isolated four members of the Indian support staff in England, Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and Physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test for COVID-19.

BCCI Medical Team has isolated Head Coach Ravi Shastri, Bowling Coach B Arun, Fielding Coach R Sridhar, and Physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening: BCCI pic.twitter.com/48D4RQ4Pk8 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

