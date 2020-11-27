India came back in international cricket after nine months with the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They, however, didn’t get off to a great as Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner aggregated more than 100 runs for the first wicket. The former was brilliant in particular as he paced his innings to perfection and scored a well-compiled half-century. During the process, Finch also completed 5000 ODI runs. His impressive knock ignited a meme fest on Twitter as the dasher wasn’t in best of forms during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Score Updates.

In 12 matches, Finch scored 268 runs for the Virat Kohli-led team with just one score over fifty. He even was dropped from the playing XI in some games. However, the Australian skipper regained his lost touch back in national colours and netizens got great content for making memes. Some highlighted Finch’s performance in IPL 2020 while others reacted with hilarious posts over the veteran batsman’s impressive show against the Men in Blue. Have a look! Team India Back to International Cricket After 290 Days.

Apt!!

Hilarious!!

Memes All Over!!

No one Rcb Fans watching Finch's batting today,and remembering his IPL performance :- 😷 pic.twitter.com/qIRoehnpQn — Paramanand Tripathi (@Paramanand772k) November 27, 2020

This Was On The Cards!!

RCB management after seeing Finch's performance. pic.twitter.com/tXj0l0bTsT — the3mhub (@the3mhub) November 27, 2020

Change In Form!!

HAHAHAHA!!

RCB supporters watching FINCH today : pic.twitter.com/9kicy4uQoD — Fonnyyy (@Fonnyyy2) November 27, 2020

Another One!!

Finch in AUS jersey. Finch in RCB Jersey pic.twitter.com/dGtnLDMkn5 — A B H I S H E K (@ItxAbhi27) November 27, 2020

Virat Kohli's Reaction!!

Virat Kohli & RCB fans seeing Finch bat right now: #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/s0SyqfFTjz — HKS// seeru & hamza stan acc (@hargunks185) November 27, 2020

Earlier in the match, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision looked impeccable as the likes of Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t trouble the Aussie openers much. Although Indian bowlers created some half chances, Warner and Finch looked solid in the majority of the game. Following his skipper, Warner also brought up his fifty and Indian bowlers need to draw the first blood soon to stay in the contest.

