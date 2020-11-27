The Indian team is back after a long gap of 290 days. The International cricket for the Men in Blue begins with a series against Australia. The official handle of the Indian Cricket Team shared the video of the team stepping out of their hotel ahead of the three-match ODI series, The Men in Blue was last seen in Indian colours during the home series against South Africa. All the sporting activities across the world had been suspended due to the outspread of the COVID-19. In fact, because of this, we had many sporting events across the world getting stalled. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

We had the World Cup T20 2020 which has been postponed and then even the Indian Premier League 2020 which was supposed to be held in March was held from September and that too in UAE. A lot has changed in international cricket these days when it comes to the basic habits with the on-going menace of the COVID-19. The players are not allowed to use saliva on the ball and instead are asked to sweat in the ball. No handshakes are allowed and instead fist bumps have become more popular, For now, let's have a look at the video shared by India cricket team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

For now, the news from the centre is that India has been put to bowl first by the Australians. Mayank Agarwal has been selected in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey has been dropped form the first ODI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).