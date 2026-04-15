The Chinnaswamy Stadium is prepared for a high-octane encounter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 23 of the IPL 2026. RCB enters the contest with high confidence after a clinical 18-run victory over Mumbai, while LSG looks to bounce back following a disappointing defeat against the Gujarat Titans. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

With the Chinnaswamy traditionally serving as a "batters' paradise," fantasy managers must balance explosive power-hitters with versatile all-rounders capable of picking up wickets in high-scoring conditions.

Pitch Report and Match Conditions

The surface in Bengaluru remains one of the most batting-friendly tracks in the country. Both IPL 2026 fixtures held here so far have seen totals exceeding the 200-run mark.

Expected Total: 200–220

Weather: Clear skies with a low of 21°C and no threat of rain.

Toss Strategy: Dew is highly likely during the second innings, making "bowl first" the preferred choice for captains to ensure their batters have the best of the conditions.

Injury News: Virat Kohli a Doubt

The biggest concern for RCB is the fitness of Virat Kohli. The former captain sustained a slight ankle injury during the match against Mumbai and was seen with his left knee strapped during training. While he attended practice, his availability remains a game-time decision. If Kohli misses out, Matthew Short or Devdutt Padikkal could see an elevated role. Bengaluru Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Match.

Top Fantasy Picks and Captaincy Choices

Captaincy Favourite: Phil Salt (RCB) Salt has been in devastating form, recently smashing 78 at a strike rate well over 180. On a small ground like Chinnaswamy, his ability to exploit the Powerplay makes him an essential captaincy pick.

Vice-Captain Choice: Aiden Markram (LSG) Despite LSG’s recent loss, Markram has been their most consistent performer. His ability to anchor the innings and occasional off-spin makes him a safe vice-captaincy option.

The X-Factor: Rajat Patidar (RCB) The RCB skipper is averaging over 50 this season and thrives on the consistent bounce in Bengaluru. His ability to dominate spin in the middle overs is vital for fantasy points.

Bowling Essential: Mohammed Shami (LSG) Shami’s record against Virat Kohli (5 dismissals) makes him a dangerous prospect with the new ball. Even on a flat deck, his seam position can extract early movement. RCB vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt (C), Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Virat Kohli (if fit), Rajat Patidar, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).