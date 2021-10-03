Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) became the third team to qualify for Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) playoffs after win over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Set 165 runs to win, Punjab Kings were restricted to 158/6 in their allotted 20 overs. While RCB move to playoffs, PBKS will have to win their last league game and bank on other results to go through to the second stage. Meanwhile, following this win RCB stay on third spot on the latest IPL 2021 points table. RCB vs PBKS Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

Despite a good opening stand of 91 runs, Punjab Kings failed to cross the line. PBKS lost wickets in quick succession and that made things difficult for them towards the end. After Shahbaz Ahmed removed KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets to leave PBKS tottering at 121/4.

The asking rate kept climbing with PBKS losing wickets. Apart from Chahal and Shahbaz, George Garton picked one wicket for RCB. However, Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel bowled an economical spell to keep things tight. Meanwhile, you can check RCB vs PBKS stat highlights below: IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

# Yuzvendra Chahal is now the highest wicket-taker (38) in IPL in UAE alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

# For the 7th time PBKS lost a match when Mayank Agarwal scored 50+ since 2020.

# RCB qualified for the playoffs for second time in two years.

Earlier, batting first, RCB did well to post 164 with Glenn Maxwell scoring 57 off just 33 balls. Apart from him, Devdutt Padikkal scored 40 while Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chipped in with 25 and 23 respectively.

