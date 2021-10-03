Both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in contention for a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs. However, the Virat Kohli-led side are better placed at third spot with 14 points from 11 matches while PBKS have 10 points from 12 matches. The equation for RCB is simple, a win in this fixture will take them to IPL 2021 playoffs. However, for PBKS, things are tricky. Meanwhile, stay on this page for RCB vs PBKS live score updates. RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Punjab is competing with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and defending champions Mumbai Indians for possible one spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs. A defeat in this fixture would almost send Punjab packing. So, KL Rahul-led side will be keen on collecting two valuable points.

RCB could well bring back Wanindu Hasarangain in place of George Garton due to slow nature of wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. PBKS might have to rest Fabian Allen as he picked an injury during the last outing. RCB vs PBKS, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Adil Rashid, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh.