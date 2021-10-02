Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings face off against each other in match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 03, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are hopeful of making it into the playoff staged and will be aiming at all two points to move closer to their objective. Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key battles among other things. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RCB vs PBKS Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 27 times and it is Punjab Kings who have the superior head-to-head record, winning 15 games while Royal Challengers Bangalore have just 12 wins to their name.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 48, Key Players

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will be the key players for RCB as they look to keep their winning run going ways while KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh will play an important role for Chennai Super Kings.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 48, Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Arshdeep Singh will be one of the main battles to look out for while KL Rahul vs Yuzvendra Chahal will also be a key clash to look out for.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 48 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings (RCB vs PBKS) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah on October 3, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 48, IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs PBKS match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 48, Likely Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/ Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).