Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in match 15 of the Indian Super League 2020. RCB vs RR clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). This mouthwatering clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game and we're bringing you the tips for RCB vs RR clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. RCB vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: AB De Villiers, Sanju Samson and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Bangalore and Rajasthan have been consistent this season, a thing which they failed to do last time around and have been tipped as the dark horses in the competition. Both teams have won two games in their opening three matches but RCB are coming into the game on the back off a win over MI while RR suffered defeat in their game against KKR. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: AB De Villiers

Considering the form, AB de Villiers has been in sensational knock since the start of the tournament and looks like he will continue that run against RR as well. The South African has scored two half-centuries this season including 55* against MI last time around. So with De Villiers likely to play yet another big knock, he must be your captain for RCB vs RR Fantasy Playing XI.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan batsman has been one of the most in-form in IPL 2020 and must be picked as your vice-captain for this game. The 25-year-old has two scores of above fifty in three matches this season and with, RCB’s bowling not their strongest feature, he can take advantage of that a make a big score.

RCB vs RR Likely Playing XI

RCB Probable Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat.

