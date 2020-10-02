Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2020. RCB vs RR will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). In recent times, Dream11 Fantasy gaming platform has become quite popular among cricket fans as it allows them to win some cash and correct team selection with the best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So here are Dream11 Team tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your RCB vs RR fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 match. RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 15.

This will be the first game of a doubleheader on the weekend and the winner could move to the top of the points table. Both teams have won two games in their opening three games of the season and would be looking to continue that run. However, RR are coming off a loss against Kolkata while Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in their game. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals batsman has been one of the most impressive players in the Indian Premier League this season. The 25-year-old cricketer has scored 167 runs in three games soaring at an average of over 55 and would look to keep his form going against KKR. So he will be a good pick for RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old has been brilliant in his first Indian Premier League season and has provided the Virat Kohli team with much-needed stability at the top and is a great pick for RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match. The RCB batsman has scored 111 runs in three games which have also included two half-centuries.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: AB De Villiers

The South African has found his form back and has been the major factor in RCB’s recent run of results this season. De Villiers has scored at an average of over 67 this season and has provided consistency in the middle order, which RCB had lacked in the previous seasons. So he will be a great pick for RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jofra Archer

The English pacer has once again been one of the main bowlers for Rajasthan this season and will be a great pick for RCB vs RR IPL 2020 match and he guarantees wickets. The speedster has taken three wickets in as many games but has kept batsmen quite keeping tremendous pressure on the opposition.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The Indian bowler is once again showing his class with the ball and remains a must pick in your RCB vs RR Fantasy team. The spin bowler has taken five wickets in three games this season while also keeping an economy rate of just over 7.5.

The two teams have met each other 21 times in the Indian Premier League and Rajasthan hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. The inaugural champions have won 10 games while RCB have recorded eight wins with three matches ending in no-result.

