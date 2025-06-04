Mumbai, June 4: Virat Kohli remains a firm advocate for Test cricket as the Indian great once again expressed his opinion about youngsters playing the longest format after Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year-long drought to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli abruptly announced his retirement during the 2025 IPL season and will not be a part of the side that faces England for five Test matches over the next two months. A Moment Stamped in History: Anushka Sharma Hugs Husband Virat Kohli As His RCB Registers Maiden IPL Win.

His last appearance in the format came against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Kohli believes there is nothing more important than playing Test cricket and said only after you perform in the longest format, will respect the world a player for his game.

“You know, this moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket. So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, 'Well done, you played the game really well'."

"So if you want to earn respect in World cricket all over, take up Test cricket, and give your heart and soul to it. And when you walk out with wonders on the other side, then you gain respect to the cricket world with legends like yourself melting our hearts on the field and off the field," Kohli said on Tuesday. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Josh Hazlewood Reacts As Royal Challengers Bengaluru End 18-Year Wait for Indian Premier League Title, Says ‘It Means Everything to Virat Kohli’.

Kohli bid adieu to his Test career with 9230 runs in 123 matches at an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. He wrapped up his Test career as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall with 40 wins, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins). He also has the most Test hundreds by an Indian captain, with Gavaskar (11 centuries) way behind his 20 tons.

