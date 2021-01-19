Rohit Sharma reacted to India’s Test series win in Australia and revealed the team overcame every obstacle and hardship that came their way and made through. India beat Australia by three wickets to end Australia’s 33-year unbeaten streak at The Gabba and also record consecutive Test series wins on Australian soil. India clinched the Test series 2-1 having lost the opening Test in a shambolic manner. Rohit shared a picture of the team posing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the Test series. Ravi Shastri Credits Virat Kohli for India’s Self-Belief and Character After Historic Win in Gabba Test.

He captioned the picture with a short message. "An indescribable feeling for an indestructible team. No matter what hardships came our way we made it through," wrote the Hitman on Twitter. "Everyone played fearlessly and it was truly a treat to watch. A game to remember forever. @BCCI" Take a look at his Twitter Post.

Rohit Sharma Reacts to India's Test Series Win in Australia

An indescribable feeling for an indestructible team. No matter what hardships came our way we made it through. Everyone played fearlessly and it was truly a treat to watch. A game to remember forever. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/kMuXBTEbkK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 19, 2021

Rohit joined the Indian squad for the final two Test matches after recovering from a hamstring injury and also completing his quarantine in Australia. Rohit scored a half-century in the second innings of the Sydney Test and played an important role as a battered and bruised India inspired themselves to play a fighting draw and keep themselves alive in the series.

In the fourth Test at The Gabba, Rohit looked settled and scored a fine 44 runs in the first innings before being dismissed playing a rash shot. He was also named the vice-captain for the final two Test matches of the series.

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were the stars for India in the final day of the Australia tour. Gill set the platform for the chase with a wonderful 91-run knock before Pant finished it and helped India secure victory with an unbeaten 89-run innings. Pant's knock was studded with nine boundaries and a maximum. Washington Sundar also played an important cameo and shared a 53-run stand with Pant to take India closer to a win before Pant scored the winning boundary.

