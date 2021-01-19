Rishabh Pant has reacted to India’s famous Test series win in Australia. Pant, who remained unbeaten on 89, scored the winning runs as India chased down a 328-run target to record a magnificent 2-1 series win and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Pant was the hero marshalling the lower order after losing Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed with India still 100 runs behind in the chase. “A series we can never forget,” Pant wrote on social media alongside a picture of the Indian team posing for pics with the winners' trophy. Thank You Rahul Dravid! Here’s Why Fans Are Also Thanking the ‘Original Wall’ After India’s Historic Series Triumph in Australia.

“When the chips are down. You push harder. A series we can never forget. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything,” Pant said in a post on Twitter. Take a look at his tweet. Virat Kohli Praises Team India’s Grit and Determination After Historic Series Victory Over Australia, Takes Dig at Doubters (View Post).

Rishabh Pant Reacts to India's Test Series Win

When the chips are down. You push harder.💪💪 A series we can never forget. 😍 Through the tough times we always believed and backed ourselves and this series win proves with belief you can achieve everything.💯🙏@BCCI pic.twitter.com/uPPhzmFHAT — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 19, 2021

He finished the series as India’s highest run-getter. Pant scored 274 runs in five innings and ended the four-match Test series third in the highest run-getters list. He scored 97 in the second innings at Sydney and sparked hopes of an India win as long as he was in the crease. Here Pant came to the crease after captain Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal with India at 167/3 and shared a 61-run stand with Pujara. But when the latter got out India were still 100 runs behind with Mayank Agarwal the only recognised batsman to follow.

But Pant held on and stitched a 63-run partnership with Washington Sundar (22) before the finding the boundary that mattered off Josh Hazlewood to lead India to a memorable win. The defeat at Gabba was Australia’s first Test loss here since 1988. They have also now lost consecutive Test series at home to India leaving them far in the quest to reach the ICC World Test Championship final.

