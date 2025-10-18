Rohit Sharma has an exceptional record in One Day International (ODI) games played in Australia. Sharma has established himself as one of the finest openers in Indian cricket and India's most successful visiting batters in ODIs against the Australia national cricket team at their den. The 38-year-old will be back in action once again on Australian soil during the three-match ODI series, starting on Sunday, October 17, in Perth. For those unversed, Rohit is only active in ODI cricket. Earlier this year, Sharma bid adieu to the Test format. Previously, the 38-year-old announced retirement from T20Is after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados. ‘Lots of Talks About Him Putting On Weight, Few Images of Him Coming Out of the Airport’ Abhishek Nayar Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Journey Ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series (Watch Videos).

Sharma last played his ODI match during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against the New Zealand national cricket team in Dubai in March 2025. Rohit then played in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Since then, he has not played any form of cricket. The first ODI against Australia will mark Rohit's 500th international match in Indian colours. With Sharma returning in Indian colours, all eyes will be on him, and in this article, readers can find out about the former captain's record in ODIs on Australian Soil and against Australia.

Rohit Sharma's ODI Record in Australia

Format Matches Runs 100s 50s Average In ODIs 30 1328 5 4 53.12 Test+ODIs+T20Is 55 2064 5 10 36.85

In ODI cricket, the 38-year-old has a brilliant record in Australia. In 30 appearances, the former Indian captain has amassed 1328 runs with an astonishing average of 53.12. Sharma has smashed five centuries and four half-centuries in Australia in the 50-over format.

In International cricket, Rohit has played 55 matches in Australia. In those appearances, the great batter has notched up 2064 runs along with a decent average of 36.85.

Rohit Sharma's ODI Record Against Australia in Australia

Team Matches Runs 100s 50s Average Against Australia 19 990 4 2 58.23

Sharma has an astonishing record against Australia in their den in the ODI format. The right-handed batter has amassed 990 runs in 19 outings with the help of four centuries and two half-centuries. Rohit has a brilliant average of 58.23 in ODIs against Australia at their den. Virat Kohli's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma's ODI Record at IND vs AUS 2025 Grounds in Australia

Grounds Matches Runs 100s 50s Average Adelaide Oval 6 131 0 0 21.83 Sydney Cricket Ground 5 333 1 2 66.60 Perth Stadium - - - - -

* - Rohit has played ODI matches in Perth. However, all of his matches were held at WACA, not in the newly built stadium. In four ODI matches, the Indian opener has smashed 245 runs, with a superb average of 122.50 at WACA.

The upcoming three-match ODI series will provide a golden chance for Rohit Sharma to complete 1000 ODI runs against Australia at their den. If Rohit accomplishes the feat, he will become the first Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in ODI cricket against Australia on their soil.

