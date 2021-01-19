Rohit Sharma faced the wrath of fans online after failing to make a mark in the last innings of India vs Australia 4th Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Needing 324 runs to win at the start of Day 5, the veteran opener could add only three runs to his overnight score of four as Pat Cummins accounted for his wicket. Netizens were indeed not amused as the 33-year-old is one of the very few experienced players in this Indian line-up and his failure could prove to be a turning point of the game. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 5.

With scores of 26, 52, 44 and 7 in four outings this series, Rohit has got starts every time, but he failed to pile up a significant score. The star batsman also faced a backlash in the first innings for giving his wicket to Nathan Lyon after settling his crease on the crease. With the series title in stakes, the Hitman was expected to take more responsibilities in the last innings, but Pat Cummins restricted his tally to just seven. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitterati reacted to Sharma’s failure. Mohammed Siraj Picks Maiden 5-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket; BCCI Applauds Pacer.

Here's How Rohit Sharma Got Dismissed!!

The dream start for Australia! Pat Cummins is just a gun bowler 💥 Rohit Sharma goes...#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5IIa1jUYyn — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

Wait Extended!!

Rohit sharma : Aus Series : 26,52,44,7 No Overseas Test Centuries Since 13 Years. pic.twitter.com/axMuMWSa94 — Kharwas Amit (@amit_kharwas) January 19, 2021

Trolling Here!!

||ROHIT SHARMA GABBA HIGHLIGHTS ||1080P || BEST PLAYER EVER? || pic.twitter.com/crrOLOLe8g — Dhruv (@dhruvjha2001) January 19, 2021

A Dig At Hitman Fans!!

Rohitians made this before start of series 😂🤣 Well done rohit Sharma surprised everyone with 32 avrg in series#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/03dkxZeojA — 82* Forever ❤️🔥 (@GoatKohli18) January 19, 2021

Home Track Bully??

Biggest Home track bully ever in Tests - Rohit Sharma#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/UVE9xKRKqs — 82* Forever ❤️🔥 (@GoatKohli18) January 19, 2021

Hilarious!!

Rohit Sharma is looking for trolls on Gill 🧘 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/kGTKoAnVRN — Klɐns Mıʞɐǝlson 🧛 (@BatasariTweets) January 19, 2021

Another One!!

Rohit Sharma's pitch to selectors for Away Tests pic.twitter.com/qLTbSvgI3Y — sanjeeth (@sanjeeth) January 19, 2021

While Rohit was sent back early in the morning, his young opening partner Shubman Gill looked rock solid. He just didn’t show remarkable resilience but also scored runs at a decent pace. To the contrary, Cheteshwar Pujara has played with a dead bat as the game is advancing towards a draw. Notably, Team India won the previous Test series between these two sides in 2019. Hence, if this series ends in a draw, Ajinkya Rahane’s men will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

