Ross Taylor Birthday Special: A Look at Some Sensational Knocks by the New Zealand Batsman

Happy Birthday Ross Taylor (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

New Zealand’s talismanic batsman Ross Taylor celebrates his 36th birthday on March 8 (Sunday). The veteran cricketer has been serving New Zealand cricket since the last 15 years and isn’t finished yet. The right-handed batsman is one of those rare cricketers who have a sensational record in all forms of the game and will go down as one of the best batsmen to have donned New Zealand’s jersey. In fact, Taylor is the only cricketer in the history of the game to have played at least 100 matches in all the three formats. Well, the star has also played many magnificent knocks in his glorious career and below, we’ll look at some of them. New Zealand Batsman Ross Taylor Says Happy with What I Have Achieved in My Career.

Making his debut on March 26, Taylor has been performing consistently across formats and played a crucial role in his national side’s rise in recent times. Be it handling the innings after a top-order collapse or scoring quick runs at the death overs, Taylor rose up to every challenge and played many sensational knocks. At present, the stylish batsman has 7239, 8565 and 1909 runs from 101 Tests, 231 ODIs and 100 T20Is respectively. Now, let’s look at some terrific batting performances by Talor as he turns 36.

290 Against Australia in Perth

Facing the Aussie pacers in their own den can give nightmares to the best of the batsmen. However, Taylor stood up to the challenge during the 2nd Test of New Zealand’s 2015 Tour of Australia. Batting in the second innings, the right-handed batsman displayed a sensational show and registered his highest Test total. He scored 290 runs in total as the visitors managed to draw the match.

217* Against West Indies in Dunedin

Taylor scored his first double-ton in Test cricket during the first Test of West Indies’ 2013 tour of New Zealand. Batting first, Taylor came into bat at number four and went on to play a marathon knock. The Windies bowlers failed to pierce the veteran’s defences and were smashed all over the park. Taylor went on to score an unbeaten 217 in the match. However, the visitors made a comeback in the game as the encounter was drawn.

181* Against England in Dunedin

Another Ross Taylor special was witnessed during the 4th ODI of England’s 2018 tour of New Zealand. Chasing a target of 336 runs, the home side lost both their openers for duck and their loss was set on the cards. However, Taylor had other plans as he made a brilliant fight back. Taking the attack to the opposition, the batsman unleased his carnage and rained fours and sixes. He scored an unbeaten 181 runs and clinched the game by five wickets.

109* Against India in Hamilton

Well, Taylor is certainly ageing like fine wine and seems like getting better with time. His latest blitzes were seen during the recently concluded India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand. Chasing a record total of 348 runs, Taylor came after the fall of two wickets and his innings in his typical style. He started off steadily and went after the bowlers after getting settled. Taylor scored 109 runs off 84 balls as the Kiwis chased down their highest ODI total.

The star batsman will be next seen in action during New Zealand’s forthcoming tour of Australia. The series will consist of three ODI matches and as many T20 Internationals. Well, Taylor has enjoyed some sensational form in limited over’s cricket and one can expect her to come good in the series down under.