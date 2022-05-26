Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The winner of this fixture will head to the IPL 2022 final and take on Gujarat Titans (GT), who earlier won the Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, ahead of the crucial Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, we take a look at key players, head to head and other facts related to match. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals finished second on the IPL 2022 points table and courtesy that get the second shot at finals berth. RCB, on the other hand, defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator to advance to Qualifier 2. RR and RCB will now be fighting for a spot in the finals.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met each other 27 times. RCB leads the head to head with 13 wins while RR have emerged victorious 11 times.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Key Players

For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler and Yuzvenrda Chahal, the Orange and Purple cap holders respectively, continue to remain the key players. For RCB, all eyes will be on Rajat Patidar, who scored a century against LSG in the Eliminator, and Harshal Patel. Virat Kohli Lauds Rajat Patidar for His Century During RCB’s Win Over LSG in IPL 2022 Eliminator (Watch Video)

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Mini Battles

The battle between Trent Boult and Virat Kohli would be very interesting to watch. Also, the contest between Harshal Patel and Sanju Samson would be something fans will be keen to watch.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27, 2022 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm. It will be the first game of the season at the venue.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Likely Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

