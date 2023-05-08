If the Indian Premier League was not thrilling enough, Sunday’s blockbuster clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was another example of why this season has been so special and memorable. The crowd at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium went through a rollercoaster of emotions with Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually coming out victorious. That was not how the game had ended, at least before it was known that Sandeep Sharma had bowled a no-ball. Needing five to win off the final ball, all Abdul Samad could manage was find Jos Buttler in the boundary. But Sandeep Sharma and Rajasthan Royals’ joy was shortlived as the no-ball siren went off with replays showing Sharma had overstepped by quite some margin. And Samad made the most of this opportunity to send the last ball over the fence to help Sunrisers Hyderabad get back on track. Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the process, registered their highest-ever successful run chase in the IPL. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson scored heavily and quickly to entertain the home crowd in the first innings. The two got together after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early following a quick 35 and they put together 138 runs off just 61 balls. While Buttler missed out what would have been a well-deserved hundred by just five runs, Samson showed his class with a 38-ball 66 to help Rajasthan Royals set an imposing 227/2 on the board. Chasing a target over 200 in a T20 game is difficult and Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a good start with Anmolpreet Singh coming in as Impact Player. While he departed after scoring 33 runs off 25 balls, Abhishek continued his fine form and eventually ended up with 55 off 34. Rahul Tripathi (47) and Heinrich Klaasen (26) kept the scoreboard ticking before the Glenn Phillips carnage unfolded. The Kiwi batter blasted three sixes and hit a four to end with 25 runs off only seven balls that knock gave the innings much-needed impetus. And Samad did not make a mistake in depositing the ball over the fence for a six. 'What a Game-Changer!' Twitterati Impressed With Glenn Phillips After New Zealand Batter's Quickfire 25 Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 1000 runs in IPL, becoming the second youngest to do so after Rishabh Pant.

#Sanju Samson reached 300 fours in the IPL. He also scored his third fifty of IPL 2023.

#Rahul Tripathi completed 2000 IPL runs.

#Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered their highest-ever run successful run chase in the IPL (215)

#This was also the highest successful chase in Jaipur.

#Glenn Phillips now has the second-highest strike rate for a SRH batter, having played a minimum of 25 innings (357.14).

#Yuzvendra Chahal is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL (183 wickets).

#Samson and Jos Buttler’s 138-run partnership is now the highest second-wicket stand for LSG.

With five losses in their last six matches, Rajasthan Royals will need to turn their fortunes around when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11. The story, however is different for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who can have their accreditation cards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2023 02:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).