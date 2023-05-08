Glenn Phillips truly made the difference as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in a thriller in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. Needing a mountain to climb, the right-hander smashed three sixes off consecutive balls and hit a four to end up with a score of 25 runs off only seven balls. It was his innings that cut down the target for the last over to 17, which the SRH batters, led by Abdul Samad, were able to achieve after a dramatic turn of events saw Sandeep Sharma bowl a no-ball on the final delivery of the contest. Kavya Maran’s Old Reactions Go Viral After Abdul Samad’s Last Ball Six Hands Sunrisers Hyderabad Win Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Watch His Knock Here

Beauty of IPL ft. Glenn Phillips 🛐🔥 pic.twitter.com/73OGvTYTki — santra | ict stan 🍊 (@awwrangeonweeds) May 7, 2023

'What a Game Changer'

ABDUL SAMAD !!!!! Finally he finished it off. What a win, this. Dramatic. Glenn Phillips, what a game changer !!!! — Jaanvi🏏 (@that_shutterbug) May 7, 2023

Glenn Phillips Changed the Game

What a finish by Abdul Samad. SRH won the game after eventually losing it on the previous ball. IPL at its best! "Glenn Phillips is the game changer of the match ABDUL SAMAD HAS ARRIVED IN IPL#IPL2023 #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/peye4if7LY — 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙝𝙞𝙙 ⚡ (@smd001120) May 7, 2023

'What a Player!'

What a innings from Glenn Phillips. He smashed 25 runs from 7 balls including 1 four and 3 sixes against Rajasthan Royals in run chase. Incredible, Glenn Phillips, What a player! pic.twitter.com/O3kByfRg1n — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 7, 2023

'Unbelievable'

It's incridible, it's unbelievable. 😭 Man this is the IPL, the greatest ever. Glenn Phillips is the main hero tonight. pic.twitter.com/l4CMPfWzRY — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 7, 2023

'Monster Phillips'

Abdul Samad Finishes Off In Style And SRH Won The Match . Thank You Monster Glenn Phillips 🙇‍♂️ #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/yyeXisNqSD — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) May 7, 2023

'Small Role, Huge Impact'

Small role, Huge impact. What a return for Glenn Phillips in IPL. pic.twitter.com/BgyC1iPGtJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2023

