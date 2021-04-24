Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 48th birthday on April 24 (Saturday). One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar holds numerous records in cricket. He is revered as God in India and is one of the most loved and followed sportsperson in the country. Sachin holds the record for most runs scored in international cricket, most hundreds. He is also the only player to complete more than 30, 000 international runs. Sachin retired from international cricket in 2013 and has since served in the Indian parliament as a member of the Rajya Sabha. As Sachin celebrates his 48th birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about the master blaster. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: When Master Blaster Unleashed ‘Desert Storm’ Against Australia in Sharjah.

Tendulkar made his India debut as a 16-year-old against Pakistan in 1989. In his debut Test, Tendulkar made 15 before he was dismissed by another debutant Waqar Younis. In the same series, he went on to make his ODI debut for India and still holds the record of being the youngest Indian debutant in international cricket. Sachin went to become one of the greatest ever cricketers and rewrote the history books. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. On This Day in 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Registered His 100th International Century at Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar is named after the legendary music composer Sachin Dev Burman

Tendulkar scored a century in each of his domestic debut for Mumbai, including Ranji, Irani and Duleep Trophy.

He received a Champagne bottle as his first Man of the Match reward. But Tendulkar was still under-aged then and couldn’t drink. So he kept the bottle and opened it on daughter Sara’s first birthday

Sachin once played as a substitute fielder for Pakistan during an exhibition game at the Brabourne stadium

Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest debutant for India in Tests and ODIs

When Sachin equalled Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 Test centuries, he was gifted a Ferrari by F1 driver Michael Schumacher

Sachin Tendulkar once lent his bat to Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi who went on to score the fastest ODI century at that time

Sachin bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 at his home ground in Mumbai. He retired after scoring 100 international centuries and 34, 347 runs. Tendulkar also has 154 ODI wickets to his name and has taken 47 wickets in Test cricket.

