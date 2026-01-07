Where to watch sri lanka national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team: Sri Lanka and Pakistan go head-to-head on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, in the opening fixture of their SL vs PAK three-match T20I 2026 series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. This series serves as a vital final rehearsal for both nations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins next month. With Pakistan scheduled to play all their World Cup group fixtures in Sri Lanka, this bilateral series offers the visitors a crucial opportunity to acclimate to local conditions. SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026, Dambulla Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Cricket Match at Rangiri International Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 T20I Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team 2026 T20I is scheduled to begin on January 7.

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team

Fans in India have multiple options to catch the live action from the island nation. The Sony Sports Network holds the primary broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) events in India.

TV Telecast: The match is being broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5, and reportedly on Star Sports 5 in select regions.

Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website. Additionally, FanCode is providing a live stream for the entire tour, accessible via a match or tour pass.

Global Viewing Options

Viewers outside of India can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

Pakistan: The match is being telecast live on PTV Sports. Fans can also use the Tamasha app for mobile streaming.

Sri Lanka: Local fans can watch the terrestrial broadcast on Siyatha TV, while digital streaming is available through Dialog and IPTV-SLT.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is the official broadcaster for the series, with streaming available on the discovery+ app.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 T20I Team News and Key Players

Sri Lanka enters this series under the returning leadership of Dasun Shanaka, who has been reinstated as the T20I captain. The hosts are looking to settle their middle-order balance, relying on the firepower of Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis alongside the world-class spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. On Which Channel Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2026 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SL vs PAK T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, has arrived with a significantly altered squad. Senior players Babar Azam and Haris Rauf are currently fulfilling commitments in the Big Bash League (BBL), while Shaheen Shah Afridi is sidelined with a knee injury. This has paved the way for the return of Shadab Khan and the inclusion of emerging talents like Khawaja Nafay and Usman Tariq.

