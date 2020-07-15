Sachin Tendulkar is making the most of the coronavirus lockdown and was seen getting drenched in the Mumbai rains. He also said that it was his favourite camerawoman and his daughter Sara Tendulkar who captured the moments and the Master Blaster shared the same via a video on his social media accounts. While sharing the video the former Indian cricketer got nostalgic and further said that the raindrops bring back his school memories. The caption of the video further said that he was enjoying simpler joys of life. He shared the video using the hashtag Mumbai Rains. Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to These Three Gentlemen on the Occasion of Guru Purnima (Watch Video).

For about three months now, India is under lockdown due to the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus. Mumbai too is a part of it and the citizens have been confined into the four walls of the house and have not been moving out unless an emergency. Sachin Tendulkar too has been confined to his house and was seen relaxing in the rains. Check out the video shared by the Master Blaster.

Prior to this Sachin Tendulkar was in the news for his video shared by him during Guru Purnima where he was seen thanking everyone who had taught him and inspired him. Before that, he was seen raising awareness against coronavirus and had asked the netizens to stay indoors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).