Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time and has achieved tremendous success throughout his illustrious career. But more than his achievements, the master blaster is known for his humble nature and for always being connected to his roots. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the cricketing genius paid tribute to three ‘gentlemen’ who have had the most impact on his career. When Is Guru Purnima 2020? Date, History and Significance of the Auspicious Day Celebrated in the Honour of Teachers and Gurus in India.

On Sunday (July 5, 2020), Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to express his gratitude toward the people who have inspired him throughout the years and encouraged him to give his best but singled-out three special people in his video. ‘On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen, I am ever grateful.’ The 47-year-old wrote. Sachin Tendulkar Asks for Tips on Forehand Shot From Roger Federer As Legendary Cricketer Posts Flashback Video of Him Playing Tennis.

Sachin Tendulkar in his post especially acknowledged the contributions of his brother Ajit Tendulkar, childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar and his father Ramesh Tendulkar. ‘Whenever I pick up a cricket bat I think of three people who played an important part in my life, making me who I am today’ said the little master.’

Watch Video

On Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught & inspired me to give my best. However, to these three gentlemen I am ever grateful. 🙏🏼#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/PB3Oszv97f — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2020

Guru Purnima is celebrated an auspicious day dedicated to all the teachers and the gurus as people express their gratitude towards their mentors on this occasion. The day is also celebrated to commemorate the birth of Ved Vyasa, who was the author of Indian epic- Mahabharata.

