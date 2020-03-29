Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli: Wasim Jaffer Shares Funny Meme As Fan Asks to Choose Between the Two Legends

Sachin Tendulkar , Wasim Jaffer and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the best batsmen to have stepped onto the cricket field and their records in international cricket are just sensational. Courtesy their glorious career, comparison between them has been a hot topic of debate amongst the cricket fans. Recently, former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer also presented his opinion in the debate but his reply was nothing but hilarious. Wasim Jaffer, Former Indian International, Announces Immediate Retirement From All Forms of Cricket.

The 41-year organised a Q/A session on Twitter and answered many queries of his followers. During the interaction, one fan asked: “Sachin or Kohli”. To which, Jaffer shared a popular meme which says: "Dange Karwaenge Kya Aap (Will you start roits)" The reply left the netizens in splits and the comment section was filled with funny replies. Along with the picture, however, Jaffer also wrote: “On a serious note, different eras. Both are great in their era,” in order to answer the questions.

View Tweet:

On a serious note, different eras. Both are great in their era. https://t.co/WXpnlAFmlk pic.twitter.com/yPmx2u54kb — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Tendulkar bidded aideu to all forms of cricket in 2013 but not before scoring 34357 runs and 100 centuries. His record seemed to be unreachable for anyone. However, his successor Virat Kohli took giant strides in international cricket and has scored 21901 runs and 70 international centuries to date. With being just 31, Kohli has a great chance to go past the master blaster.

Kohli’s next assignment will get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he leads Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB). However, dark clouds are looming over the start of the tournament amid the Coronavirus scare and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament can well get called off.