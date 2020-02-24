Sachin Tendulkar Scored First Double Century in Men's ODIs on This Day 10 Years Ago; ICC Recalls Master Blaster’s Super Effort in Gwalior

Sachin Tendulkar after completing his double century (Photo Credits: @ICC/Twitter)

On February 24, 2000, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to score a double-century in men's One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The right-handed batsman achieved the feat against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. Tendulkar, opening the batting, carried his bat through and scored unbeaten 200 off 147 balls. He reached the landmark in the last over of India's innings. Tendulkar's majestic knock was laced with 25 fours and three sixes. Sachin Tendulkar's Phenomenal Double Century in ODIs Completes 10 Years, Revisit the Majestic Knock by Master Blaster.

Meanwhile, cricket's governing body ICC (International Cricket Council) took to Twitter and recalled Tendulkar's super knock. "#OnThisDay 10 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar rewrote history books, becoming the first double centurion in men's ODI cricket," tweeted ICC along with Tendulkar's picture form the match.

ICC also reminded its followers that since Tendulkar's milestone innings, there have been seven instances of two hundred being scored in ODIs. "Since then, there have been 7 more double tons in the format," added ICC.

Here's ICC's Look Back at Sachin Tendulkar's Double Century in ODIs

2️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ *#OnThisDay 🔟 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar rewrote history books, becoming the first double centurion in men's ODI cricket. 🙌 Since then, there have been 7️⃣ more double tons in the format. pic.twitter.com/FdrCZAGWpU — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2020

Interestingly, two more Indian batsmen, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma, went on to register a double ton in ODIs. Rohit, in fact, has three double hundreds against his name. Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman are the other batsmen to have scored a double century in ODIs.