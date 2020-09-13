Arguably the greatest spinner to have ever stepped onto the cricket field, Shane Warne celebrates his 51st birthday on Sunday (September 13). Born in 1969, the former Australian leg-spinner was an absolute nemesis for batsmen, and his records are nothing but staggering. Warne was able to spin the ball in the flattest of tracks, and his accuracy made him even more lethal. His tally of 1001 wickets is the second-highest for any bowler in international cricket. Along with making a mark in ODIs and Tests, the talismanic leg-spinner also put up incredible performances in T20s. In fact, he guided Rajasthan Royals to the title in the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Shane Warne Invites MS Dhoni to Play for London Spirit in The Hundred.

The 20-over format was introduced when Warne was in the twilight of his career. He never even played a T20I match for Australia. Despite the fact, however, he was appointed captain of Rajasthan Royals, and the legend didn’t disappoint. Warne continued to dominate even in this format of the game and bowled many spectacular spells. He used to restrict the run flow in the middle overs alongside taking wickets. Overall, Warne represented RR in 55 matches and took 57 wickets. As the Aussie legend turns a year older, let’s revisit some of his best spells. Yusuf Pathan Recalls IPL 2008 Win With Rajasthan Royals, Credits Shane Warne for Pep Talk to Inspire Team to Title-Winning Season.

3/19 Vs Kings XI Punjab In 2008

On a batting-friendly Jaipur track, Warne bowled a sensational spell and ran through Kings XI Punjab’s batting line-up. The likes of Munaf Patel and Shane Watson were getting smashed all over the part. However, Warne kept things tight from his end and restricted the run flow. He took two crucial wickets upfront before dismissing the dangerous-looking Yuvraj Singh. His efforts proved to be fruitful as RR won the match by six wickets.

3/24 Vs Mumbai Indians In 2009

Rajasthan Royals could only post 145 while batting first in Durban and their defeat looked on the cards. However, captain Warne rose to the occasion and delivered an inspired spell. He dismissed Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar in quick succession, and Mumbai Indians were never able to recover flow the blow. As a result, Rajasthan Royals registered a memorable two-run victory.

4/21 vs Deccan Chargers In 2010

Another Shane Warne special was seen when Rajasthan Royals met the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2010. Defending 159 in Nagpur, the leg-spinner never let the Hyderabad-based team settle down and took wickets regularly. The legendary bowler registered his best figures in IPL as Deccan Chargers were all out for 157, losing the match by two runs.

3/16 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerela In 2011

2011 was the last edition of Warne in IPL, but he still was a force to reckon with. His best performance in that tournament came against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerela in Jaipur. Dashers like Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Brad Hogg surrendered against the veteran’s spinning deliveries as KTK were packed for 109 while batting first. RR didn’t break a sweat while chasing and registered an eight-wicket win.

Despite announcing his retirement from the game, Shane Warne continued to serve Rajasthan Royals. As of now, Warne is the head coach of the Steve Smith-led time and would like to guide the side to their maiden title in IPL 2020. RR’s campaign in the gala tournament starts against three-time champion Chennai Super Kings on September 22.

