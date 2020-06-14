Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide

After the demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood industry has lost another superstar as Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34 and that too after committing suicide. The sad news broke the heart of many fans around the world as they took to their respective social media accounts and mourned the death of the brilliant actor. The Mumbai-born actor did many brilliant films in his glorious career. However, it will not be wrong to say that his performance in former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ is the biggest highlight of his career. Fans relived the moments of the epic film and hailed Sushant on Twitter. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

With the wicket-keeper batsman being one of the best captains in cricket history, every fan knew about his on-field success. However, Sushant showed us his way to success, his love stories and many other things. The film was released on September 30, 2016, and made a global collection of a whopping 204 crore. Sushant certainly did justice with the role of the talismanic cricketer as he bagged a lot of from the fans as well as the critics. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans remember Sushant’s performance in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.’ Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: David Warner, Yuvraj Singh, Kamran Akmal and Others Mourn the Death of Bollywood Star.

RIP!!!

Shocked to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput @itsSSR. Such a talented star. Loved his roles in #MSDhoni and #KaiPoChe. Extremely sad to hear that he committed suicide.This is really tragic. My condolences to his family and fans. 🙏 #RIP pic.twitter.com/0np4ek1LI6 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 14, 2020

Reminisces of Moments!!

I Remember We Went To Watch Ms Dhoni Untold As A Dhoni Fan And Returned as Fan Of Sushant Singh 💔 #SushantSinghRajput#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/nCcrUtZkZF — Your Dad ! (@Yourdaddy012) June 14, 2020

Impeccable!!

A very young talented actor in Bollywood 😍. He show the maigical acting skill when he play a MSD role in #Msdhoni film💯 Now No More #SushantsinghRajput💔 Unbelievable to hearing he committed to sucide😰 pic.twitter.com/oky4k6FoRJ — ᴋᴀᴠɪɴɪꜱᴍ (@kavinism_page) June 14, 2020

Pic With MSD!!

Shocking Death!!

It's shocking, the man who performed in #Chhichhore #MSDhoni and taught us how to come out from worst situations has committed Suicide... 2020 is worst.... pic.twitter.com/fOc4xLKxHv — Ronak Vishwakarma (@Ronak_104S) June 14, 2020

This Moment!!

Cricket fans were bowled over by how authentically #SushantSinghRajput played #MSDhoni onscreen - body language, cricket stance, bat swing, hair style etc. everything was perfect. Deservingly he got so much love for this film which will always be remembered #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/mUbdOOprP8 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 14, 2020

Not just in Dhoni’s biopic, Sushant was also a budding cricketer in his debut film ‘Kai Po Che.’ In fact, the star actor himself wanted to play the game at the highest level before shifting focus in his acting career. Talking about Sushant’s Bollywood career, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya were some of his other notable performances. His last film was Chhichhore in which his performances was lauded by one and all and the film also did a good job at the box office.

