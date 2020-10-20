Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) continued its late resurgence and beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to jump to fifth in the IPL 2020 points table. KL Rahul’s men are now on a three-match winning streak and are on eight points from 10 games with four wins. Shreyas Iyer’s men despite the loss remain on top of the team standings with 14 points from 10 matches. Jimmy Neesham, playing his only second match in IPL 2020, hit the winning runs and led KXIP to a win with 1 over and 5 wickets to spare. KXIP vs DC Highlights IPL 2020.

Punjab dished out a complete team performance and recorded a third-straight win in IPL 2020. They first restricted Delhi Capitals to 164 before chasing down the score in 19 overs. Mohammed Shami was the star among the bowlers and ended his spell with 2/28 in four overs. Chris Gayle then gave Punjab the serious impetus in the chase with a 25-run over against Tushar Deshpande. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell then added a 69-run partnership to given Punjab the command in the chase. Pooran hit a 27-ball half-century while Maxwell scored 32 off 24 deliveries. Shikhar Dhawan Becomes First-Ever Batsman to Smash Consecutive Indian Premier League Hundreds After Scoring Century in KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Match.

Shikhar Dhawan Scripts Exclusive Record

One of the reasons you always stay with Shikhar Dhawan, especially in white ball cricket, is that when he gets on a roll, he is unstoppable. And a genuine match winner. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2020

Yeh Sabka Game Hain...

Shikhar Dhawan has shown great maturity for someone who doesn't even understand the meaning of One Tip One Hand. #KXIPvDC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 20, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Carrying Delhi Capitals' Batting

Shikhar Dhawan carrying DC's batting unit pic.twitter.com/sR6SxkooeZ — Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 20, 2020

Rohit Sharma Watching Shikhar Dhawan Score Back-to-Back Hundreds

Shikhar Dhawan scored back to back centuries Rohit Sharma : pic.twitter.com/rhFpLOFSs4 — Rohit Kashyap (@rohitcasm98) October 20, 2020

Nicholas Pooran is A Serious Talent

Nicholas pooran is a special talent — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2020

Nicholas Pooran to Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer and DC : Okay, we got KL Rahul and Chris Gayle out, Maxwell is out of form, the match is ours now Nicholas Pooran: pic.twitter.com/1o4g9wdixv — Shivam Chatak (@ShivamChatak) October 20, 2020

Nicholas Pooran After Running-out Mayank Agarwal

#KXIPvDC After running Mayank Agarwal out, Nicholas Pooran to Glenn Maxwell: pic.twitter.com/Y7jV3N1x4Y — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 20, 2020

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell During 68-Run Partnership

Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran When Tushar Deshpande Comes to Bowl

Tushar Comes For Bowling* Le Gayle & Pooran-: pic.twitter.com/ytGXACMV04 — 𝔽𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕥 𝕋𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕥 👨‍⚕️ (@DocFli99T) October 20, 2020

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan smashed a century and became the first player to score consecutive hundreds in the history of the Indian Premier League. Dhawan, who hit an unbeaten 101 against Chennai Super Kings in the previous match, scored 106 off 61 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and three sixes. Dhawan reached the milestone in just 57 balls and also became the fifth player in the IPL to hit the 5000-run mark. This was also his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in the IPL.

