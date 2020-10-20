After a memorable double Super Over win against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), a rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to carry their momentum and keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive when they meet table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC). Led by KL Rahul, KXIP held their nerves in the heart-stopping contest at the same venue, Dubai International Stadium. The win would have surely boosted the morale of KXIP and the squad would aim to replicate the performance against Shreyas Iyer's men, who are currently atop the table with 14 points. Stay tuned for KXIP vs DC live score updates. KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The sole problem with KXIP has been their failure to click as a unit, barring Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal. The others have not supported them as they should have. The Punjab batting lineup has surely been strengthened after the inclusion of Chris Gayle in the playing XI. But the others, especially West Indian Nicholas Pooran and Australian Glenn Maxwell, are yet to step up and be counted. KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The same has been the story with their bowling. Apart from Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi the others have lived up to the expectations. Arshdeep Singh had a decent spell (2/35) against MI but the young pacer needs to be consistent. The bowlers need to be wary of the Delhi batters.