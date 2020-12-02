IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Updates: India take on Australia in the third and last One-Day International (ODI) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Australia have already pocketed the three-match series 2-0 and will be looking to perform a clean sweep against the Men in Blue. The Virat Kohli-led side, on the other hand, will be hoping for a consolation win and register their first victory on the tour. Stay tuned for India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 live score updates. Is India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Australia dominated India with the bat in both the first and second ODIs. In the series opener, the home side posted 374 and then in the second game, they went on to post 389. Steve Smith scored centuries in both the matches and he will eyeing his third in the series and fourth consecutive against India. In Sydney he became only the fourth batsman to score three back to back centuries against India in ODIs. India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 in Canberra.

Meanwhile, both the teams will be looking to make some changes to their playing XIs and try out new combinations. Australia will be without David Warner and Pat Cummins. And that means, the hosts will be forced to make changes. India, on the other hand, could make tactical changes.

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill. Live Cricket Streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 on DD Sports, SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Watch Free Live Telecast of India vs Australia on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams.

