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Cricket Cricket KL Rahul Records Highest-Ever Individual Score By Indian Batter In IPL History Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the 34-year-old surpassed the previous record of 141 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma in 2025.

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Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul made history on Saturday afternoon, smashing an unbeaten 152 against the Punjab Kings to record the highest-ever individual score by an Indian batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the 34-year-old surpassed the previous record of 141 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma in 2025. This record-breaking innings anchored Delhi Capitals to a monumental 264-2 in DC vs PBKS match of the 2026 season. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

KL Rahul Achieves Record

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨#KLRahul is now the first India batter to reach the 150 run milestone in the history of TATA IPL! 🙌🫶#TATAIPL 2026 | #DCvPBKS | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/iY4R1ZY1Yn pic.twitter.com/XjjISAz7YX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2026

Surpassing the Elite

The achievement places Rahul at the summit of a prestigious list of Indian cricketers. For several years, the record was held by KL Rahul himself (132*) before being overtaken by Shubman Gill (129) and later Abhishek Sharma (141). By reaching 152, Rahul has not only reclaimed the top spot but has also become the first Indian to breach the 150-run milestone in the competition.

Statistically, Rahul now trails only Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*) for the highest individual scores in the overall history of the IPL. Analysts have noted that this innings marks a shift in Rahul's tactical approach, as he maintained a strike rate well above 220 throughout the latter half of his knock. KL Rahul Scores Fastest-Ever IPL Hundred For Delhi Capitals, Achieves Feat During DC vs PBKS Match.

Highest IPL Scores by Indian Batters

Rank Player Score Team Opponent Year 1 KL Rahul 152* Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings 2026 2 Abhishek Sharma 141 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 2025 3 Abhishek Sharma 135* Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 2026 4 KL Rahul 132* Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2020 5 Shubman Gill 129 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 2023

A Historic Performance in New Delhi

Entering the match under significant pressure to improve his strike rate, Rahul delivered a masterclass in power-hitting and placement. He reached his sixth IPL century in just 47 deliveries, equalling the legendary Chris Gayle for the third-most hundreds in the tournament's history.

Rahul's final score of 152 came off just 67 balls, featuring a calculated assault on both pace and spin. After being dropped early in his innings on 12, the Capitals' opener capitalised on the reprieve, taking apart the Punjab bowling attack during the middle and death overs. His performance was the cornerstone of a team total that saw Delhi breach the 260-run mark for the first time this season

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).