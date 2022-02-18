First David Warner and now Simon Katich, the Sunrisers Hyderabad has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Warner quit SRH after IPL 2021. As reports suggest, Katich has quit the team after being annoyed with the franchise. The Australian has felt ignored by the franchise in during the pre-auction plans. As per the Australian, as per the report, the disagreement not only happened during the IPL 2022 auctions but also is quite annoyed with the way the franchise has handled him and that has led to his resignation. The official statement of the SRH is yet to come. Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2022: Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith Sold to SRH for INR 75 Lakhs and 20 Lakhs Respectively at Mega Auction.

The Australians have had quite a bad time at the franchise. The SRH got rid of Warner as the skipper for the team and then they had Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin. In fact when David Warner was made to warm the benches the fans of the Australian. There was a special letter written by the fans and they requested the franchise to take Warner back on board. Sunrisers Hyderabad had quite a bad time in IPL 2021. In the first phase of the IPL 2021, they had won only a couple of games. Their poor run continued in the second half as well.

By the end of the IPL 2021, the team ended the season with only three wins out of 14. The Orange Army lost 11 matches in the tournament. The team only had six points in their kitty. This time the team will look to have a change of fortunes in the upcoming season of the IPL 2022.

