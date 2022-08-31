Sri-Lanka (SL) will square off against Bangladesh (BAN) from group B in the fifth T20 match of DP World Asia Cup 2022 on 1 September (Thursday) at Dubai International Stadium. The match will kick-start at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs BAN fifth T20 encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs BAN Cricket Match in Dubai

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh both lost to Afghanistan in their respective first group stage match of Asia Cup 2022 earlier. While Afghanistan has already made it to the super four from group B, it will be a must-win for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in order to qualify for the next round, as they take on each other on Thursday. Sri Lanka's performance against Afghanistan in the opening match was below average with both bat and ball. Dasun Shanaka-led side failed in their batting area against Afghanistan and it needs to be mended as Bangladesh does possess few skillful bowlers who can give a tough time to hosts. Compared to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh gave a tough time to Afghanistan, especially bowlers. However, their batting lacked the strength to carry on with good momentum to score big. Bangladesh's area of concern remains the top order batting despite having senior players like Captain Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim.

SL vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Mahmudullah (BAN), Danushka Gunathilaka ( SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Mosaddek Hossain (BAN), Chamika Karunaratne (SL) could be our all-rounders

SL vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) could form the bowling attack

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be named as the captain of your SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, and Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

