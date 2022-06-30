The first ODI of the three-match series between Sri Lanka Women (SL W) and India Women (IND W) is scheduled to take place on 1 July 2022 (Friday). The first ODI encounter will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 10:00 am IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri-Lanka Women vs India Women First ODI match can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND W vs SL W 3rd T20I: Chamari Athapaththu Shines As Sri Lanka Beat India By Seven Wickets In Final Game

After clinching the T20I series 2-1, India women's team, under newly recruited leader Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eyeing to clinch the ODI series as well against the hosts. Sri Lanka Women, however, will be positive after their win in the last T20I on Monday by seven wickets and three overs remaining. They will look forward to continuing their momentum in the ODI series to bring some joy to the home crowd.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Vishmi Rajapaksha (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) could be our all-rounders

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) could form the bowling attack

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W), Vishmi Rajapaksha (SL-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W).

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) could be named as the captain of your SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

