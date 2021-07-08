One of the finest cricketers in Indian cricketing history, Sourav Ganguly, celebrates his 49th birthday on July 08, 2021 (Thursday). An enigmatic cricketer and now the 39th president of the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly is hailed as one of the greatest ever players to captain the national team and is regarded by many as the main protagonist behind India’s dominance in the modern era. So on his birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about Sourav Ganguly. Kolkata Knight Riders Goes Down the Memory Lane, Relives The Memory of Sourav Ganguly & Sachin Tendulkar's Inning Against England From 1996.

Born in Calcutta, West Bengal, Sourav Ganguly, represented India in 113 Test matches and 311 One-Day International, captaining the side in both formats. He made his debut for the national team in the 50-over format in January 1992 and in the longest format in June 1996. Though his start in international cricket wasn’t great, he quickly established himself as one of the best batsmen and later captain for the national side.

Lesser-Known Facts About Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was born to Shri Chandidas and Nirupa Ganguly in Behala, Kolkata on July 8, 1972

Renowned cricket commentator Geoffrey Boycott gave him the title ‘Prince of Calcutta’

Ganguly is one of only six batsmen to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s Cricket Ground

Sourav Ganguly was the first Indian cricketer to score a century in a World Cup knockout match

Sourav Ganguly is one of only five cricketers to have achieved the feat of 10,000 runs, 100 wickets and 100 catches in ODI cricket

He is the ninth highest run-scorer (11,363 Runs) in the history of ODI cricket

Sourav Ganguly is an avid football lover and co-owns ISL club ATK Mohun Bagan

He is the 39th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Sourav Ganguly was awarded the Padma Shri in 2004

Following his retirement from the game, Sourav Ganguly headed into management while also having a stint as a commentator. The former Indian skipper is the current president of the national team’s board before which he was the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal. He was also the President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India.

